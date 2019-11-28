Seahawks designate Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have designated offensive lineman Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve.

Pocic is the second player Seattle has used a return designation on this year along with tight end Ed Dickson. Dickson was activated last week before being placed almost immediately back on the injured reserve list with continued knee issues.

Pocic had an injury to his mid-back that had kept him sidelined for three games before he was even placed on injured reserve on Oct. 11. Pocic can practice with the team for the next two weeks before being eligible to return to the active roster for the team’s Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Pocic has played every position on the offensive line for Seattle. However, his ability to play center would be most useful to the Seahawks after Justin Britt was lost to a torn ACL in Week 8. Joey Hunt has served as the starting center in Britt’s absence with Jordan Roos called up from the practice squad as the backup in the interim.

Pocic has played in 28 career games for Seattle with 16 starts after being a second-round pick in 2017.