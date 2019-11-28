T.Y. Hilton out this week after setback

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton tried to practice yesterday.

It apparently did not go well.

According to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Hilton is now out for Sunday’s game against the Titans, after experiencing a “slight setback” in practice yesterday.

They were only planning on using him on a limited basis, as he worked back from a calf strain. He played 25 snaps last week, but clearly wasn’t himself.

The Colts are 1-7 all-time without Hilton on the field, and with tight end Eric Ebron hitting injured reserve this week and running back Marlon Mack still out, the Colts are suffering from a serious lack of playmakers.