Taysom Hill blocks punt, catches touchdown as Saints grab lead

The New Orleans Saints scored just nine points in their first meeting with the Atlanta Falcons this season.

It’s taken them less than four minutes for the Saints to find the end zone Thursday night, which was something they were incapable of accomplishing three weeks ago.

Taysom Hill blocked a Ryan Allen punt to give the Saints possession at the Atlanta 30-yard line. Hill then caught two passes on the ensuing four-play drive, including a 3-yard flip pass from Drew Brees to give the Saints a 7-0 lead.

Marcus Davenport sacked Matt Ryan on the first offensive snap of the game. The sack set the table for a quick three-and-out by the Falcons before Hill’s block gave the Saints a big early swing.