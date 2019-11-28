Taysom Hill deflects punt, scores two touchdowns as Saints lead 17-9 at halftime

Getty Images

Taysom Hill has had quite the half for the New Orleans Saints.

Hill deflected a punt on the opening possession of the game that set up the Saints with a short field opportunity for their first drive. Hill would score a 3-yard touchdown on a toss pass from Drew Brees to give the Saints an early 7-0 lead. Hill would then spring free for a 30-yard touchdown run on a quarterback run as the Saints built a 17-9 lead at the break.

With the Saints holding a 7-0 lead, the Falcons pushed down to the New Orleans 2-yard line at the end of the first quarter before electing to go for it on a fourth-and-1 instead of kicking a 20-yard field goal. Ryan threw incomplete to Christian Blake as Atlanta came up empty on their first red zone possession of the game.

However, the Saints couldn’t move the ball out of danger backed up against their own goal line and went three-and-out to give the ball back to the Falcons on a short field. Atlanta finally got on the board as a 35-yard pass interference call against Eli Apple preceded an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Graham. However, a missed extra point wide left from Koo preserved a 7-6 Saints lead for the time being.

New Orleans would immediately answer on their next possession. Jared Cook broke free for a catch-and-run up the sidelines for 40 yards down to the Falcons’ 10-yard line. The drive would stall and the Saints settled for a 22-yard field goal from Will Lutz to extend the lead to 10-6.

An 11-play, 50-yard drive from the Falcons would result in no points as Koo pulled a 42-yard field goal try wide left as well. New Orleans would quickly take advantage with Hill’s second touchdown of the night pushing the lead to 11 with two minutes left in the half.

Atlanta converted a fourth down and gave Koo one last chance before the half and he responded with a 45-yard conversion to close the gap to 17-9..