Titans walking “fine line” of limiting Derrick Henry while getting him ready for Sunday

Titans running back Derrick Henry showed no signs of physical limitations while running for 159 yards and two touchdowns in last weekend’s win over the Jaguars, but he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring issue.

At a Thursday press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team would see how things go at practice later in the day while suggesting that the practice plan is about making sure he’s well enough to play against the Colts this Sunday.

“You get to this point in the season and you’re trying to get the guys you really rely on to the game,” Vrabel said. “That’s a fine line of practicing and getting the things in that you need to get done and also getting those guys rested for a physical football game.”

Henry has not missed a game since his rookie season. He needs nine yards to post his second straight 1,000-yard season and 69 yards to set a new career high in rushing yards.