Tom Brady’s elbow injury limits him in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has downplayed his right elbow injury. No one — not the Texans, his teammates, his coaches or himself — expect Brady to miss Sunday night’s game.

But Brady was limited in Thursday’s practice after going through a full practice Wednesday.

The Patriots initially added Brady to the injury report Friday, listing him as limited in practice and questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Brady, of course, started and played all 68 offensive snaps.

Safety Patrick Chung (illness/heel), linebacker Jamie Collins (illness), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (illness) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (illness) returned to limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Kicker Nick Folk (appendix) did not practice and will not play Sunday. The Patriots will have to find a fourth kicker.