Adam Thielen returns to practice field

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 29, 2019, 12:44 PM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings took another step toward getting Adam Thielen back on the field.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Thielen returned to practice Friday, after missing the last two games and three of the last four with a hamstring injury.

They listed him as limited Thursday, but that was just an estimated report since they didn’t practice. He didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Running back Dalvin Cook was also on the field Friday, as the Vikings prepare for Monday’s game against the Seahawks which will be big as they jockey for playoff seeding.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Adam Thielen returns to practice field

  1. If the Vikings win then they will have all the confidence in Cousins to win through the playoffs. They lose and it’s right back to can’t win prime time games.

  2. This is a huge game for the Vikes. Win and you are looking solid for winning the division and getting a 1st round bye. Lose and you probably fall into 2nd in the division and you might only be 1 game up on the Rams for the final wildcard spot. The packers only game against a team with a winning schedule the rest of the way is the Vikings.

  3. It’s not just a matter of “if they win or lose”. It’s the manner in which they do either. Win and I believe they will take the division. And, the Seahawks defense is quite suspect, and they are only 3-2 at home. So if the Vikings play well, I expect them to win. They do not need to be perfect.

    Now, if they lose, what then? Well, did they lose by less than a TD in a fairly mistake free game? Or did they lose by 17 because they couldn’t run the ball and Cousins fumbled 3 times? It matters. A lot. They have been playing extremely well for two months now, and this is just another challenge on their way to the playoffs.

  4. SKOL! Get that running game going early and hit em’ hard with AT and Diggs when they overplay the run. Should be a very entertaining game.

  5. Vikings opponents have really been loading up the box lately to take away the run game. I’d like to see Vikings’ offense come out with a lot of play action early. Use the pass to set up the run, similar to the Eagles game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!