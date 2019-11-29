Amari Cooper gets MRI, but news is good

Getty Images

Amari Cooper has played through a number of injuries this season, but the latest one doesn’t appear to be serious.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys wide receiver had an MRI on Friday, after he took a hit to his left knee late in last night’s loss to the Bills.

The tests showed no structural damage, which is good news for the Cowboys leading receiver.

He’s dealt with heel, ankle, knee, and quadriceps injuries this season, but has stayed on the field throughout.

Having a long weekend off before they have to prepare for next week’s game against the Bears should help, but they can’t afford to be without him now.