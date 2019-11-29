Bengals activate Darius Phillips

Getty Images

The Bengals will have cornerback Darius Phillips available for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Phillips was activated from injured reserve on Friday. He was placed on the list after hurting his knee in September.

Phillips played 23 snaps in three games before his injury. The second-year corner had a tackle, an interception and a pass defensed in that playing time.

He’s the second player to return to the Bengals from injured reserve this season. Wide receiver John Ross was the first and the Bengals won’t be able to bring anyone else back this season.

Guard Alex Redmond was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury in a corresponding move. He played in three games and made two starts this season.