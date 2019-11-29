Brian Flores praises Josh Rosen, who calls past few weeks “encouraging”

Getty Images

Josh Rosen has not gotten a fair chance to succeed or fail in the NFL. The Cardinals drafted Rosen with the No. 10 overall choice and then shipped him to Miami in April after they drafted Kyler Murray with the top pick.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has changed his mind multiple times on Rosen’s status as the starting quarterback or the backup quarterback during this season.

Rosen has started only three games and has not seen any action since Week Six. He is the backup quarterback to Ryan Fitzpatrick, even though the Dolphins are going nowhere.

Josh Rosen hasn’t given up on Josh Rosen, though.

“I’m just continuing to study and shadowing Fitz, and watching our offense in more games to see how everything plays out,” Rosen said, via Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. “I’m finding all kinds of ways to improve, whether it be [running] scout team cards, or in the film room watching our offense on the field.”

Flores is noncommittal about whether Rosen will start again this season. The first-year head coach, though, praised Rosen this week for his work on the scout team imitating Carson Wentz.

“He’s making progress,” Flores said of Rosen. “He’s in early. He’s studying. He’s going through his practice clips, his practice plays, going through his progression. [He’s] trying to get the ball out quickly, trying to make the right reads. Taking shots [downfield] when he can take shots.”

Rosen calls the past few weeks “encouraging” despite his lack of game action.

The Dolphins are expected to use their first-round choice on a quarterback in the 2020 draft, leaving Rosen in limbo again. But he has no control over that, so Rosen isn’t sweating it.