Broncos will activate Drew Lock, won’t name starting QB

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is staying mum about who will start at quarterback against the Chargers on Sunday, but he did reveal one bit of information about the team’s plans for the weekend.

Fangio said that second-round pick Drew Lock will be formally added to the 53-man roster ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday. Lock has been on injured reserve since early September and has been practicing with the team after being designated for return.

When it came to the question of Lock or Brandon Allen starting, Fangio wouldn’t bite.

“We haven’t decided yet, but we’re definitely going to activate Drew,” Fangio said, via ESPN.com. “He’ll be dressing on Sunday for sure.”

Lock has been getting first-team reps at practice all week and the buzz around the Broncos has been that he’ll make his first NFL start. We may not find out for sure until the Broncos hit the field on Sunday, though.