Browns haven’t decided if David Njoku will be activated this week

The Browns designated tight end David Njoku for return from injured reserve more than a week ago, but he wasn’t activated for last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and it remains to be seen if he’ll be added to the roster this weekend.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said at a Friday press conference that Njoku is still working through some things as he makes his way back from the wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve. Njoku has been out since being injured in a Week Two win over the Jets.

If the team does decide to activate Njoku, they’ll have to take someone off the 53-man roster.

The Browns are also playing wait and see with left tackle Greg Robinson and defensive end Olivier Vernon. Robinson landed in the concussion protocol this week, Vernon has missed the last three games with a knee injury and both are listed as questionable to face the Steelers.