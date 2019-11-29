Bryan Bulaga listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

After Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga hurt his knee last Sunday night, the word was that he avoided a serious injury.

Bulaga’s also got a chance to avoid missing a game. Bulaga did not practice on Wednesday, but has been listed as a limited participant the last two days and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Bulaga has not missed a game this season. Alex Light replaced him when he was injured last weekend.

The Packers added cornerback Tony Brown to the injury report on Friday after he was limited by a heel injury. He’s been listed as questionable along with Bulaga and safety Will Redmond (foot).