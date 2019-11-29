Connor Williams tore his ACL Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys left guard Connor Williams only missed one game after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this season, but he’s going to miss a lot more time as a result of the knee injury he suffered on Thanksgiving.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced at his Friday press conference that Williams has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. He’ll have surgery at some point in the next two-to-four weeks and will then begin rehabbing in hopes of returning to action in 2020.

Xavier Su'a-Filo started in place of Williams when he was out earlier in the year and replaced him in the lineup on Thursday.

Garrett also confirmed that wide receiver Amari Cooper‘s MRI showed no significant injury. Cooper is expected to play against the Bears next week.