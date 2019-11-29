Cowboys sticking with Brett Maher despite his struggles

Getty Images

“>fairy-tale dream, and that fairy-tale dream apparently includes kicker Brett Maher.

Maher will keep his job despite his struggles.

“We have confidence in Maher,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We are going to stick with him.”

The second-year kicker had a field goal deflected on the final play of the first half. A 47-yard attempt in the third quarter was wide right.

Maher didn’t take as much criticism as he probably should have after Thursday’s game mainly because everyone was focused on Jason Garrett’s job status.

But Maher is only 6-of-12 on field-goal attempts at AT&T Stadium this season. He is 13-of-16 on field-goal tries away from home.

The Cowboys, though, do not have any plans to work out kickers and will not be making a change at the position, Stephen Jones said.