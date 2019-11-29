Derrick Henry on track to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans dialed back running back Derrick Henry‘s practice workload this week and listed a hamstring issue as the reason for his limited activity.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week that the team was trying to walk a fine line between getting Henry the rest he needs and making sure that he’s prepared to play against the Colts. It appears they’ve navigated that line successfully over the last few days.

Vrabel said at his Friday press conference that Henry has gotten enough work to make the team feel comfortable about having him in the lineup against Indianapolis while also avoiding any setbacks with his hamstring. Assuming that remains the case through the next 48 hours, Henry should be continuing his strong season against a divisional rival.

Vrabel also said that cornerback LeShaun Sims will not play due to an ankle injury. It’s the first missed game for Sims this season.