Derwin James looking healthy and ready for a return

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn wouldn’t commit to safety Derwin James‘ return this week. If you’re betting, bet on the All-Pro to make his season debut.

Lynn said James looked healthy in practice this week.

“I thought he moved around well,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “The change-of-direction, quickness, tackling and the physicality of the game is just something that he hasn’t done in a long time.”

James made 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in his rookie season.

He underwent surgery on his right foot Aug. 22 after injuring it on an interception in a joint practice against the Saints. He originally had the stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal heading into his sophomore season at Florida State.

His teammates expect to see him on the field Sunday against the Broncos.

“He’s the best safety in the league. Like, not even close,” cornerback Casey Hayward said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, we’re not expecting him to go out here and play every snap at the high level he was because this is going to be his first game back, but we’re expecting him to do Derwin things. And any time you got the best safety in the league back, he’s making your team better; he’s making your defense better. You’re going to see the impact.”