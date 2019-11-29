Drew Brees: We’ve got bigger fish to fry

Getty Images

The Saints became the first team to book a playoff berth when they beat the Falcons on Thursday and they have four weeks to enjoy life as NFC South champions before the postseason gets underway.

Don’t expect to see the team holding any parades, though. Winning the division is nothing new after nabbing division titles in 2017 and 2018, so quarterback Drew Brees made it clear that the team isn’t going to be resting on its laurels between now and January.

“We’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Brees said, via NOLA.com.

Among the tasks still on the table for the Saints are wrapping up a bye through the first round of the playoffs and trying for the top seed in the NFC. Next Sunday’s home game against the 49ers looms large on both fronts and gives the Saints plenty to focus on once they’re done celebrating Thursday’s win.