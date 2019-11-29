Falcons cut two, including another punter

Getty Images

The Falcons punted a couple of players Friday, including their punter.

The team announced that punter Ryan Allen and linebacker Jermaine Grace had been released.

Allen signed with the Falcons during their bye week and filled in for four games.

The Falcons have designated regular punter Matt Bosher to return from injured reserve, after he suffered a groin injury in Week Three.

Allen was their fourth punter of the season, as they also had Matt Wile and Kasey Redfern fill in for Bosher.

Grace has been with the Falcons parts of the last three seasons, and has also had stints with the Colts, Browns, and Seahawks.

They did not announce any corresponding roster moves.