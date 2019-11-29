Freddie Kitchens wants more from Denzel Ward, specifically takeaways

Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens wants more out of Denzel Ward, and Denzel Ward wants more out of Denzel Ward.

The Browns cornerback earned Pro Bowl honors last season as a rookie.

He has played only seven games this season, missing the past four with a pulled hamstring, and has no takeaways.

While complimenting Ward, Kitchens added, “I want more out of him.”

“I want him to continue to get his hands on balls,” Kitchen said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “When you start getting your hands on footballs, that starts creating turnovers. He is playing really good, and I want more.”

Ward, who had three interceptions last season, including two in his debut, has only one interception in his past 19 games.

He appreciated Kitchens’ public challenge.

“I want more out of myself as well,” Ward said Friday. “There’s always room for improvement in our game and my game specifically, there’s definitely room for improvement. I’ve just got to stay consistent and keep doing what I’m doing and make plays to help this team win.’’