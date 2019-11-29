George Kittle exits injury report

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle returned to action last week, after missing a couple of games with knee and ankle injuries. This week, Kittle isn’t even questionable; he’s off the injury final injury report, with no designation.

It means that Kittle definitely will play when the 10-1 49ers face the 9-2 Ravens on Sunday.

Kittle didn’t practice Wednesday, and he participated in a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

The 49ers won’t have defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) or receiver Dante Pettis, who injured his knee at practice on Wednesday. Running back Matt Breida (ankle) and tackle Joe Staley (finger) are questionable for the game.

Receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) also have exited the injury report. They both were limited all week in practice.

Kicker Robbie Gould (quad) is set to return to action after missing three straight games. This could result in his replacement, Chase McLaughlin, landing on waivers as soon as tomorrow, unless the 49ers want to keep him around in the event Gould suffers an aggravation.