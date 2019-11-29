Giants rule four out, but not their long snapper (yet)

Getty Images

The Giants are ruling four players out for Sunday’s game against the Packers, but they’re not prepared to make a final call on their long snapper.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have ruled tight ends Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison, wide receiver Golden Tate and safety Jabrill Peppers out for this week’s game.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur also said it wasn’t certain that long-time long snapper Zak DeOssie was going on injured reserve, as has been previously reported.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and 2007 fourth-round pick wasn’t at practice Thursday with what was listed a wrist and knee issue. Shurmur said he was being evaluated Friday. DeOssie practiced Wednesday.

Shurmur referred to him as a “big-time Giant.” He was set to play his 200th game with the team this weekend.