Giants shutting down longtime long snapper Zak DeOssie

The Giants continue to move beyond some franchise fixtures this year, even if every name isn’t as big as Eli Manning.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants plan to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, which could end his 13-year run with the team after 199 games.

The 35-year-old DeOssie popped up on yesterday’s injury report with wrist and knee injuries, days after a bad snap led to a missed field goal last week against the Bears.

They signed a long snapper to the practice squad recently, which likely signaled their intent.

DeOssie and Manning were the last two-time Super Bowl champions left on the Giants roster, and there’s a good chance now that neither plays for the team again.