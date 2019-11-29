Hamstring injury lands Kyler Murray on Cardinals injury report

Getty Images

The Cardinals made a big addition to their injury report on Friday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray made his first appearance on the report this week and a hamstring issue is listed as the reason for the addition. Murray is listed as questionable to face the Rams as a result.

Murray was a full participant in Friday’s practice, so there would seem to be a good chance that he makes the start on Sunday. He may be less than 100 percent, however, and that could impact how much or how well he’s able to run with the football this weekend.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (foot) is the only other player with an injury designation. He’s also listed as questionable.