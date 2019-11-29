Jadeveon Clowney dealing with a core injury

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed Sunday’s win over the Eagles with a knee and hip injury. This week, the designation has changed.

Clowney, per the team, actually has a core injury. He wouldn’t have practiced, if the team had practiced on Thursday. He’s expected to practice on a limited basis on Friday.

And it sounds as if Clowney isn’t out of the woods, despite optimism expressed earlier in the week by coach Pete Carroll. Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Clowney told reporters before Friday’s practice that the core injury emerged during the Monday night win over the 49ers, a game in which Clowney was dominant.

Clowney said that, by the end of the game, “my leg, it was hard for me to lift it up.” He said that the injury will have to be managed for the rest of the season, with surgery still a possibility. As to whether he needs a surgical procedure, Clowney said, “Not as this moment I don’t, which is a good thing.”

This implies, obviously, that at some point he may need surgery. Either way, Clowney ultimately didn’t commit to playing on Monday night against the Vikings.

“I’m feeling better,” Clowney said. “Getting ready to go [practice] today. We’ll see how it goes.”

Even if Clowney can play, it looks like his availability will be in question unless and until he finally has surgery. It’s an important balance for Clowney to strike, given that he’s due to become a free agent in March. Playing through it entails risk, but sitting could keep him from getting the kind of payday that his performance against the 49ers would seem to guarantee.