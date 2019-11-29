James Conner doubtful, JuJu Smith-Schuster out for Steelers

Getty Images

Running back James Conner was back at practice with the Steelers the last two days, but it looks like his return to game action is going to have to wait a little longer.

Conner has been listed as doubtful to play against the Browns because of a shoulder injury. Assuming he is ultimately inactive, it will be the second straight game and fourth game in five weeks that Conner has missed because of the ailment.

Ruling Conner out would also leave him alongside wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the inactive list. Smth-Schuster cleared the concussion protocol this week, but is still dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second straight game as a result.

The injuries will make things a bit more difficult for quarterback Devlin Hodges as the Steelers try to get a leg up in the AFC Wild Card race.