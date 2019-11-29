Odell Beckham “wasn’t super excited” to score his second TD of the season

Getty Images

The good news is, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham scored a touchdown on Sunday. The bad news is, it was only his second touchdown, in his 11th game as a Brown.

Beckham acknowledged that he was anticipating making a bigger impact this season and can’t get too excited about having scored two touchdowns this late in the season.

“Uh, I don’t really know how to explain it, it was what it was,’’ said Beckham, via cleveland.com. “I wasn’t super excited about it knowing and feeling the disappointment that I should have been in here a long time ago. It was pretty mixed emotions.’’

Although this has been a disappointing season for both Beckham and the Browns, there’s still time to turn it around. Perhaps with Beckham seeing the end zone more than once on Sunday in Pittsburgh.