Panthers promote offensive lineman from practice squad

After putting a starting offensive lineman on injured reserve this week, the Panthers backfilled that spot Friday.

The team announced the promotion of offensive lineman Brad Lundblade from the practice squad.

Lundblade, a center from Oklahoma State, has spent time with the Seahawks and Bengals.

To make room for him on the roster, they put running back Jordan Scarlett on injured reserve. The fifth-round rookie from Florida hadn’t gotten much action on offense (because no running back not named Christian McCaffrey does), but him being gone should allow them to activate Mike Davis so he can not get much action on offense.

The Panthers put starting left guard Greg Van Roten on IR earlier in the week.