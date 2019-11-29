Pat Shurmur: I’ve seen improvements behind the scenes

Getty Images

The Giants are riding a seven-game losing streak into Sunday’s game against the Packers and that extended rough patch has led many to wonder where the signs of progress are after the team went 8-24 over the previous two seasons.

Such thoughts are often accompanied by questions about whether head coach Pat Shurmur is the right person to take the team from their current doldrums to the heights they’d like to reach in the coming years. On Friday, Shurmur tried to make the case that things have been moving in the right direction but that the signs of growth have been going on out of public view.

“At one point I used to feel that saying your team was young was an excuse,” Shurmur said, via the New York Post. “It’s a descriptive term for this team. It’s important that they figure it out quickly. The good news is that even though it hasn’t been quantified with wins — and I get that it’s the reality of this business, it changes the opinion of everybody when you win — I’ve seen the improvements behind the scenes that are necessary as we reset this thing and move it forward.”

It remains to be seen if Shurmur can build an argument to hold onto his job for a third season, but it would be a lot easier if some of these areas of improvement are allowed to see the light of day this Sunday and over the rest of December.