Patriots list 17 players as questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that the team would have had a hard time playing a game on Thanksgiving because of the illness that has spread throughout the team and that’s reflected on the injury report they handed in on Friday.

Tight end Ryan Izzo has been ruled out because of illness and nine of the 17 players listed as questionable landed on the list for the same reason. The only one of those players who didn’t practice on Friday was linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Jamie Collins, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, cornerback Joejuan Williams and left tackle Isaiah Wynn make up that group.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion), safety Nate Ebner (ankle, back), wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring) are also listed as questionable. All of them were limited participants in Friday’s practice.