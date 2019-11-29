Patriots release Nick Folk to make room for Kai Forbath

The Patriots made it official Friday, putting their fourth kicker of the season into play.

The team announced the addition of Kai Forbath. To make room for him on the roster, they released veteran kicker Nick Folk.

Folk wasn’t going to be able to play this week since he had an appendectomy Thursday, though the procedure wasn’t invasive and shouldn’t preclude a return this year.

By releasing him, it opens the door for Folk to return later this season, if need be. In three games for the Patriots this season he hit 7-of-9 field-goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts.

Forbath was last with the Jaguars, finishing up last season for them.

The Patriots signed Folk to replace Mike Nugent, who was the initial replacement for the injured Stephen Gostkowski.