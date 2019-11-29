Report: Lane Johnson agrees to four-year extension worth $72 million

Getty Images

The Eagles have reached an agreement with right tackle Lane Johnson on a contract extension, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

The deal is for four years and worth $72 million and includes $54.595 million.

It is the largest contract ever for an NFL offensive lineman on an annual and guarantee basis, per Garafolo.

Johnson, 29, has started 90 games in his seven seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and ’18 and was All-Pro in ’17.

Johnson has started 10 games this season and has cleared concussion protocol to return this week.