Richard Sherman’s foundation satisfies more than $27,000 in school cafeteria debt

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman kicked off the season of giving in a major way.

Via KMBC.com, Sherman’s foundation donated more than $7,400 to satisfy the entire cafeteria debt at Cabrillo Middle School. According to Yahoo.com, Sherman also paid more than $20,000 to the Tacoma, Washington public school system to eliminate student lunch debt at area schools.

“The district is thankful to the Richard Sherman Family Foundation for this kind donation,” Santa Clara Unified School District officials said in a statement regarding the Cabrillo donation. “It means that many Cabrillo families will have less debt over the holiday season.”

‘The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school,” the letter from Sherman’s foundation to the district explained.

Blanket Coverage, also known as the Richard Sherman Family Foundation, began in 2013. It strives to “provide students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals.”

Sherman was named last week’s Community MVP by the NFL Players Association, which made a $10,000 donated to Sherman’s foundation. If you’d like to make a donation to Blanket Coverage, you can do so right here.