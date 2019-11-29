Ryan Kerrigan ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday will be a first for Ryan Kerrigan.

As noted earlier on Friday, Kerrigan has started every game that Washington has played since he joined the team as a 2011 first-round pick. That streak of 139 regular season games and two playoff contests will come to an end this weekend.

Kerrigan has a concussion and head coach Bill Callahan said on Friday that he has been ruled out of the team’s game against the Panthers as a result. The edge rusher has 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season.

Kerrigan is signed for next season with a base salary of $11.5 million and per game roster bonuses totaling $250,000. None of that money is guaranteed.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson has also been ruled out for Sunday. He has a hamstring injury and has 28 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown this season.