Ryan Kerrigan’s consecutive starts streak could end at 139

Getty Images

Washington has played 139 regular season games since drafting Ryan Kerrigan in the first round of the 2011 draft and Kerrigan has started every single one of them.

The edge rusher has also started both playoff games the team has played since he joined the professional ranks, so it would be odd to see the team hit the field without No. 91 holding down one end of the line. That image is one that people may need to get used to this weekend, however.

Kerrigan suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and he has not practiced at all this week. There’s still time left to gain clearance, but the steps of the concussion protocol can’t be rushed and that makes it likely that Kerrigan will be missing against Carolina this weekend.

Kerrigan had a half-sack against the Lions and has 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble so far this season.