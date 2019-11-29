Sam Tevi, Russell Okung are questionable

Getty Images

The Chargers hope to have their offensive tackles back in the starting lineup Sunday, but they don’t know if they will yet.

The Chargers list left tackle Russell Okung (groin) and right tackle Sam Tevi as questionable.

Okung, who missed last week’s game, returned to a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

“He’s done more in practice each and every day, but he’s not quite there yet,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “It’ll probably be a game-time decision.”

Tevi, who underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus after the Week Nine game against Packers, was limited all week.

Receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) was added to the practice report Friday. He is questionable.

Receiver Mike Williams (knee) and running back Justin Jackson (calf) are good to go.