Sean McVay: Kyler Murray already is a franchise quarterback

Getty Images

Many think Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray can become a franchise quarterback. Some disagree with that assessment.

“He already is [a franchise quarterback],” Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday during a conference call with Arizona media. “If you look at the way he has played, I think it’s hard to argue that he’s not already that.”

The Rams have yet to face Murray; they’ll see him twice over the final five weeks of the season. Given the fits he gave the 49ers, the Rams could have a hard time with him, too.

McVay said he has watched Murray progress over the first 11 games of the 2019 season.

“There are no limitations,” McVay said. “He’s fun. He’s dynamic, and you can see he instills a belief in the other 10 around him. That’s as special as anything.”

If/when the Cardinals get enough help around Murray, they could become a contending team in a challenging NFC West. And Murray’s ascension could make it even harder for the Rams to navigate a path to the playoffs.