Tom Brady on elbow: I actually feel really good

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been on the injury report the last couple of weeks due to a right elbow issue, but it didn’t keep him from playing last Sunday and it doesn’t sound like it will impact his availability for this Sunday against the Texans either.

Brady was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and the condition of his elbow was one of the questions that Brady faced at his Friday press conference.

“I actually feel really good. I mean that,” Brady said.

The Patriots have not released injury designations for Sunday night’s game yet, so Brady may still wind up listed as questionable even though there’s little sign that his status is anything other than definite.