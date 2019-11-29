Von Miller questionable with knee injury

Getty Images

The Broncos still have hope linebacker Von Miller will play Sunday.

“If he’s healthy enough to play and feels good about it, he’ll play,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday.

Still, the Broncos list Miller as questionable for Sunday after he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Miller was at practice doing something Friday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. The Broncos have not announced their full practice report for Friday yet.

Miller has appeared in 95 consecutive games, including the postseason. He has not sat out a regular-season game since 2013 when he tore an ACL in Week 15.

The Broncos also list cornerback Duke Dawson (concussion), offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James (knee), linebacker Alexander Johnson (knee), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) and linebacker Josey Jewell (ankle) as questionable.