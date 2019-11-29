Wade Phillips takes blame for blowout loss to Ravens

Getty Images

The Rams had a plan for defending the Ravens. And then they got hit in the mouth.

“We didn’t play well enough, we didn’t coach well enough, we didn’t set up, we thought we could stop their running game and we didn’t do that well,” Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips told reporters on Thursday. “I put it on myself with the plan, overall.

“We had to stop the running game to force them to throw the ball — although the guy can really throw the ball well. Now, we’ll say, you’ve got to give them credit. They scored 37 [points] on New England and we’re on a quite a tear and they kept doing it against us too. I didn’t think they would, but they did. Credit to them, but I think we needed a better plan and we didn’t have it. That’s my fault.”

The problem with facing the Ravens is that no plan works, as long as dual-threat Lamar Jackson can play quarterback at a high level (24 touchdown passes, tied with Russell Wilson for most in the league) and running back at a high level (876 yards and 7.1 per carry). It’s basically two cups, and both have been spiked with iocane powder.

The Rams now have their backs against the wall, with a 6-5 records and a game up next against the surprisingly potent Cardinals. The Rams also face the Cowboys, 49ers, Seahawks, and Cardinals (again) as the defending NFC champions try to get back to the playoffs for a third straight year.