Week 13 injury report roundup

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Bears, Bills and Saints and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

49ers at Ravens

49ers DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and WR Dante Pettis (knee) won’t be playing in Baltimore. RB Matt Breida (ankle) and T Joe Staley (finger) could be back in the lineup after drawing questionable tags.

WR Miles Boykin (ankle), TE Nick Boyle (ankle), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), LB Matt Judon (ankle), DT Domata Peko (knee) and DT Michael Pierce (ankle) are all listed as questionable to be in the Ravens lineup.

Washington at Panthers

LB Ryan Kerrigan (concussion) is out for Washington, which means his streak of consecutive starts ends at 139 games. WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) is also out while DT Da’Ron Payne (ankle) and RB Chris Thompson (toe) are listed as questionable.

T Greg Little (ankle) probably won’t play after being listed as doubtful by the Panthers. T Taylor Moton (knee) and S Eric Reid (ankle, shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Bengals

The Jets ruled T Chuma Edoga (knee), LB C.J. Mosley (groin) and LB Paul Worrilow (quadricep) out for this weekend. DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), S Matthias Farley (quadricep), G Alex Lewis (elbow), DT Steve McLendon (neck), CB Darryl Roberts (calf) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) make up the team’s questionable group.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (foot) will miss his 12th game of the season. Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Drew Sample (ankle) are also out. LB Nick Vigil (ankle) is their lone questionable player.

Titans at Colts

RB Derrick Henry (hamstring) didn’t get an injury designation, but the Titans did rule out CB LeShaun Sims (ankle).

WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) and RB Marlon Mack (hand) won’t be in the Colts lineup for the AFC South matchup. TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), WR Parris Campbell (hand), S Khari Willis (concussion) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) make up their questionable contingent.

Buccaneers at Jaguars

The Buccaneers won’t have WR Scott Miller (hamstring), LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring) and CB M.J. Stewart (knee) in the lineup. LB Carl Nassib (illness) is tagged as questionable for Sunday.

TE Seth DeValve (oblique) and S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) are out for the Jaguars. CB Tre Herndon (shoulder) and LB Myles Jack (knee) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Dolphins

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) and RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) were limited in practice Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins have some questions in their secondary this weekend. CB Ken Crawley (shoulder), CB Ryan Lewis (chest), S Steven Parker (groin) and CB Ken Webster (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Packers at Giants

The Packers listed three players — CB Tony Brown (heel), T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Will Redmond (foot) — as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Giants ruled out LS Zak DeOssie (knee, wrist), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), S Jabrill Peppers (back) and WR Golden Tate (concussion) as they try to avoid an eighth-straight loss.

Browns at Steelers

The Browns may get DE Olivier Vernon (knee) back after he missed the last three games. WR KhaDarel Hodge (Achilles) and T Greg Robinson (concussion) are also listed as questionable while S Eric Murray (knee) is out.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) is out again for the Steelers and RB James Conner (shoulder) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. CB Artie Burns (knee) is considered questionable.

Rams at Cardinals

The Rams won’t have TE Gerald Everett (knee), T Rob Havenstein (knee) and CB Darious Williams (ankle) in the lineup in Arizona.

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) was a Friday addition to the Cardinals injury report. He’s listed as questionable after a full practice. DE Jonathan Bullard (foot) is also listed as questionable.

Raiders at Chiefs

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib) is out for the Raiders. T Trent Brown (knee) is listed as questionable after sitting out Friday’s practice.

RB Damien Williams (rib) will not play for the Chiefs. No one else received an injury designation for Kansas City.

Chargers at Broncos

Chargers WR Geremy Davis (hamstring), T Russell Okung (groin) and T Sam Tevi (knee) are all listed as questionable.

The Broncos have a larger group of questionable players. CB Duke Dawson (concussion), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Josey Jewell (ankle), LB A.J. Johnson (knee) and LB Von Miller (knee) all drew that tag for Week 13.

Patriots at Texans

The Patriots went big for this week’s injury report. Seventeen players landed questionable tags for Sunday night. They are LB Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), T Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (illness, heel), LB Jamie Collins (illness), DT Byron Cowart (head), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle, back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), G Jermaine Eluemunor (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), LB Dont'a Hightower (illness), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (illness), CB Joejuan Williams (illness) and T Isaiah Wynn (illness). TE Ryan Izzo (illness) is the only player ruled out.

The Texans don’t expect to have T Tytus Howard (knee) after listing him as doubtful. DE Angelo Blackson (shoulder), CB Gareon Conley (hip) and LB Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) are listed as questionable while DE Carlos Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out.