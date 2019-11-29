With Kyler Murray, Cardinals copying Ravens’ blueprint with Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

The Ravens built their offense around Lamar Jackson, and in his second season, the quarterback is the leading candidate for the MVP award.

The Cardinals want to do the same for Kyler Murray, hoping for the same result.

“You see that it took Baltimore a year to kind of figure that out: What does Lamar do the best, and what type of pieces do we bring in?” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “We’re going to build this thing around Kyler, [what] fits him the best and can maximize his talents as a quarterback.”

Kingsbury tailored the offense to the No. 1 overall choice. He said the team will have Murray’s skill set in mind this offseason while making personnel decisions.

“I think for a 16-game sample size, I can get a good feel for who we can be around him and what he does best,” Kingsbury said. “I do think we’ll have great dialogue this offseason. ‘How do we need to adjust, and what do we need to tweak?’ It’s been an ongoing process week-in and week-out with that.”

In 11 starts, Murray has gone 3-7-1 with a 64.6 completion percentage, 2,703 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also has 418 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.