Zach Ertz, Jordan Howard are questionable for Sunday

The Eagles will have Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, but they might not have tight end Zach Ertz or running back Jordan Howard.

Jeffery, who has an ankle injury, and Agholor, who has a knee injury, both had full practices Friday and have no designation for the game against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Ertz (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two work days. Howard was limited all week.

Ertz and Howard are questionable.

Howard was questionable last week as well and was among the inactives for the game against Seattle, along with Jeffery and Agholor.