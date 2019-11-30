Adam Thielen is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Absent for four weeks since coming back too quickly from a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen could be back in the lineup on Monday night in Seattle.

Thielen officially is listed as questionable for the showdown between the 8-3 Vikings and 9-2 Seahawks.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) is out. Also questionable are safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), safety Anthony Harris (groin), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee), and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee).

Running back Dalvin Cook, who appeared on the injury report this week with a chest injury, has exited the final injury report. Likewise, guard Josh Kline is fully cleared after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys.

The next question for Thielen and the other questionable Vikings is whether they’ll make the trip to Seattle on Sunday.

Thielen originally injured his hamstring six weeks ago, scoring the first touchdown in a win over the Lions. He missed the Week Eight game against Washington before returning in Week Nine, a game at Kansas City from which he quickly exited.