Bears place Sherrick McManis, Adam Shaheen on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bears may be back, but two of their players will not be.

Defensive back Sherrick McManis and tight end Adam Shaheen have landed on injured reserve. The team announced the moves on Saturday.

Replacing them on the active roster will be tight end Eric Saubert and offensive lineman Corey Levin.

McManis, a 31-year-old mainstay on the Chicago roster since 2012, is in the final year of his contract. Shaheen, a second-round pick in 2017, is under contract through 2020.

The Bears have climbed back to .500, and they host the 6-6 Cowboys on Thursday night.