Bengals part ways with Andre Smith

Getty Images

Andre Smith arrived in Cincinnati as the sixth overall pick in the 2009 draft. On Saturday, he quietly left town, for the third time.

The Bengals waived Smith earlier today, creating a roster spot for tight end Mason Shreck, who was elevated from the Cincinnati practice squad.

Smith spent his first six NFL seasons with the Bengals. He joined the Vikings in 2016, returned to the Bengals in 2017, and signed with the Cardinals in 2018. Cut by Arizona during the 2018 season, he finished the year in Cincinnati and then re-signed with the Bengals in 2019.

In all, Smith played in 109 total games with Cincinnati, starting 90 times.

Smith started five games in 2019 at left tackle. Cordy Glenn‘s return last week likely made Smith expendable.