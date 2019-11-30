Broncos activate Drew Lock from injured reserve, release Brett Rypien

Getty Images

The debut of Drew Lock has moved one step closer.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that the Broncos officially have activated quarterback Drew Lock from injured reserve. To create a roster spot, the Broncos have released quarterback Brett Rypien.

Although coach Vic Fangio has been coy, it’s widely expected that Lock will supplant Brandon Allen on Sunday against the Chargers.

A second-round pick from Missouri, Lock suffered a wrist injury in August.

The 3-8 Broncos are one loss away from their third straight losing season. The 4-7 Chargers need to run the table to have a realistic shot at getting back to the postseason.