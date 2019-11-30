Chargers activate Derwin James and Adrian Phillips

Getty Images

The Chargers are getting quite a boost for the last month of the season.

The team announced that starting safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips had been activated from injured reserve.

That’s a big lift for a team with some sliver of a playoff chance left. At 4-7 they’re struggling, but in the AFC that only puts you two games out of the wild card with five to play.

James had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot in August, and they have sorely missed the versatile playmaker in the back of their defense.

Phillips has been out since breaking his forearm in Week Two, and helps the Chargers on defense and special teams, for which he earned All-Pro honors last year.

The Chargers also promoted wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the practice squad, waived defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani, and placed wide receiver Geremy Davis on injured reserved.