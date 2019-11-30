Eagles promote a tight end, activate Cre’von LeBlanc from IR

Getty Images

With starting tight end Zach Ertz, one of the rare offensive skill-position players who hasn’t missed a game due to injury this year, questionable with hamstring injury for Sunday’s game at Miami, the Eagles have promoted a tight end from the practice squad.

Josh Perkins has joined the active roster, the Eagles announced on Saturday morning. He appeared in nine games last year for the Eagles before landing on injured reserve. Cut before the start of the 2019 season, the Eagles re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Eagles also activated cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc from injured reserve. He suffered a foot injury in training camp, and he has missed the first 11 games of the season.

With the Cowboys losing on Thursday, the Eagles can climb into a tie atop the NFC East with a win at Miami. With the Cowboys beating the Eagles in Dallas and the Eagles having the easier schedule down the stretch, the division title quite likely will hinge on the Week 16 rematch in Philly.