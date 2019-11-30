Eagles rule out Jordan Howard

Getty Images

The Eagles will have to play without their leading rusher tomorrow.

Jordan Howard has been ruled out and isn’t joining the team in Miami, the Eagles announced today.

Howard leads the team with 119 carries for 525 yards and six touchdowns, but Sunday’s game will be the third in a row he has missed because of that shoulder injury. The Eagles’ offense has sputtered in both games, a 17-10 loss to the Patriots and a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks.

The good news for the Eagles’ offense is that facing the Dolphins’ defense should be a lot easier. And if the Eagles win, they move into a tie for first place in the NFC East.